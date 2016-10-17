Hilary Duff's Casper Meets Wendy Snapchat Is Pure Nostalgic Joy

Carolyn L. Todd
If you haven't been feeling old enough lately, absorb the fact that Casper Meets Wendy is officially 18 years old. (I know.) The movie's star Hilary Duff is celebrating the anniversary of the 1998 kids' classic, just in time for Halloween. Snapchat created a special filter replicating Wendy's signature hooded red cape.
The actress, 29, used the filter on Snapchat. Then she posted a side-by-side comparison of a still from the original on Instagram and Twitter. "Well just in time for Halloween @snapchat gave me this little treat of a filter," she captioned the double image.
Photo: Via Snapchat.
People are thrilled, basically. Check out some of the most joyous reactions, below. Fans of the childhood favorite are really appreciating the nostalgic hat tip to the movie, and we are, too. Our only complaint: Where's the Casper filter?
