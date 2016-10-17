You Need To Watch Nicki Minaj, Rebel Wilson, & Amber Rose Rock Out With Pinocchio

Way back in 1940, Pinocchio proved that life is way sweeter without strings. Seventy-five years later, some of our favorite stars are repurposing the real boy's wireless anthem in honor of Beats by Dre's line of wireless headphones.
In the brand new "Got No Strings" campaign, Nicki Minaj, Rebel Wilson, Amber Rose, and many more celebs get down to “I’ve Got No Strings” from Disney’s Pinocchio. Watch the famous cast, along with the animated Pinocchio, take advantage of all the freedom a cable-less existence has to offer. They dance, strut, sprint, and much more with the help of their Beats. It's pretty cute, and you can check it out below:
And soon you, too, can enjoy a life without strings. Later this year, Beats by Dre will introduce BeatsX wireless earbuds and the quick-charging Powerbeats3 Wireless. The Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are available now, as well as wireless headphones and earbuds from other brands such as Urbanears. While it feels weird to have to charge your headphones, being wire-free can be really convenient.
