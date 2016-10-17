Shonda Rhimes has a thing for dark and twisty relationships. From Meredith and McDreamy to Annalise and Nate, the queen of TV dramas likes her romances to be as messy as they are steamy. So it makes sense that when Vulture asked her to name her top TV pairing, Rhimes said she "hates romantic couples."
The showrunner told Vulture that she doesn't follow TV couples that closely, but did name two dynamics she favors.
"Maybe Angel and Spike. But they're not my favorite couple of all time. That's the problem. I'm trying to think of all my favorite shows…do you mean romantic couple? I hate romantic couples," Rhimes said, referencing characters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
But because the Shondaland creator knows all, she crowned the greatest TV pairing of all time: The West Wing's C.J. Cregg (played by Allison Janney) and the White House press room.
"Like, I'm cycling through The West Wing. Like, my first answer was C.J. Cregg and the press room. To me, that's a very interesting pair, and I loved it and I missed it when it was gone," she told the site.
So there you have it, folks. Forget romance, Mer and McDreamy, Fitz and Liv, and even Cristina and Owen. TV's greatest couple is a woman who is really, really stellar at her job.
Now let's all watch Cregg do "The Jackal" and reminisce about the good ol' days.
