It can be hard for any Grey's Anatomy fan to pinpoint their favorite Patrick Dempsey scene. Is it the one where he looked at Meredith with soulful eyes while Ingrid Michaelson played in the background, or the one where he looked at Meredith with soulful eyes while Snow Patrol played? Dempsey himself, however, does have a favorite McDreamy episode, all the way back in the show's first season.
Dempsey, who's promoting his new film Bridget Jones’s Baby, was asked about his favorite Grey's scene to film during a Facebook Live interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. "I have to say really, my favorite was the pilot," Dempsey said. "Because we didn't know what was going to happen. There was this sense of discovery. And when I saw it for the first time I thought the music was incredible."
Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 13th season will be the second year Derrick Shepard doesn't return with the rest of your favorite docs. But you can get your fall fix of that smile we all fell in love with — Bridget Jones’s Baby is out on September 16.
