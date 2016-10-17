Stranger Things' Eleven Gives Harry Potter Star's Tattoo A New Meaning

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who earlier became an internet sensation as Hot Neville Longbottom, is re-entering memehood. That's all thanks to Millie Bobby Brown, the runaway star of Stranger Things.



Lewis showed off an old tattoo in an Instagram post that highlighted how his art had gotten new meaning.



"A lot of people ask what my tattoo means," Lewis captioned the post. "Now you know."



Now, we don't want to suggest that this is the harbinger of a Stranger Things-Harry Potter mashup. That being said, Eleven would probably be right at home at Hogwarts. Or, indeed, American wizarding school Ilvermorny.



Not only that, but Harry and crew would easily take down a Demogorgon.