Awful Attack On NC Republican Headquarters Has A Happy Ending

The firebombing attack on a North Carolina Republican headquarters has a happy ending — a bipartisan GoFundMe set up to help rebuild the headquarters beat its goal in less than an hour.
The online fundraiser was reportedly created by a group of Democrats, who denounced the attack and stated their intent to help the office “reopen as soon as possible.”
“No matter the result, this is not how Americans resolve their differences. We talk, we argue, sometimes we march, and most of all, we vote. We do not resort to violence by individuals or by mobs,” the fundraiser page stated. It called on people to pitch in, no matter what their party affiliation was.
And people did. The fundraiser, set up on Sunday evening, surpassed its goal of $10,000 in just about 40 minutes. As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had raised over $13,000 and had closed donations.
Organizers thanked donors for their help later on Sunday night. “Thank you all for showing that Americans are thirsty for civility and decency, and that we love our democracy above all our differences,” an update on the fundraiser page said.
This article was originally published on October 16, 2016.
The presidential campaign took another turn towards violence as a North Carolina GOP office was firebombed.
The bombing attack on the Hillsborough office took place overnight on Saturday, with the bombers spray-painting a swastika and "Nazi Republicans get out of town or else" on an adjacent building, local officials said. No arrests have been made, and officials are still investigating the attack.
"The flammable substance appears to have ignited inside the building, burned some furniture and damaged the building's interior before going out. The substance was housed in a bottle thrown through one of the building's front windows," the town of Hillsborough said in a release.
Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens was quick to denounce the attacks.
"This highly disturbing act goes far beyond vandalizing property; it willfully threatens our community's safety via fire, and its hateful message undermines decency, respect and integrity in civic participation," Stevens said. "I believe I speak for the overwhelming majority of people who make Hillsborough their home: Acts like this have no place in our community. Our law enforcement officials are responding quickly and thoroughly to investigate this reprehensible act and prosecute the perpetrators."
The North Carolina Democratic Party condemned the firebombing.
"Violence has no place in our political system," North Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Patsy Keever said in a statement. We hope the perpetrators are brought to swift justice and we are thankful no one was hurt. Our deepest sympathies are with everyone at the North Carolina Republican Party."
Hillary Clinton said that the attack was unacceptable in a tweet. The North Carolina GOP thanked her for her response.
The attack on the Orange County HQ @NCGOP office is horrific and unacceptable. Very grateful that everyone is safe.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 16, 2016
North Carolina GOP spokesperson Kami Mueller posted images of the damage.
Firebomb through window that said "freedom speaks" at orange co gop. This will not deter good people from exercising their rights. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/22tRYqOv3h— Kami Mueller (@kamimueller) October 16, 2016
Donald Trump (and others) blamed the attack on Democrats.
Animals representing Hillary Clinton and Dems in North Carolina just firebombed our office in Orange County because we are winning @NCGOP— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016
Democrats firebomb GOP HQ in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/vANDahP25Q— marc haig (@marchaig) October 16, 2016
North Carolina is a key swing state in the upcoming election.
