Awful Attack On NC Republican Headquarters Has A Happy Ending

This article was originally published on October 16, 2016.The presidential campaign took another turn towards violence as a North Carolina GOP office was firebombed.The bombing attack on the Hillsborough office took place overnight on Saturday, with the bombers spray-painting a swastika and "Nazi Republicans get out of town or else" on an adjacent building, local officials said. No arrests have been made, and officials are still investigating the attack."The flammable substance appears to have ignited inside the building, burned some furniture and damaged the building's interior before going out. The substance was housed in a bottle thrown through one of the building's front windows," the town of Hillsborough said in a release.



Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens was quick to denounce the attacks."This highly disturbing act goes far beyond vandalizing property; it willfully threatens our community's safety via fire, and its hateful message undermines decency, respect and integrity in civic participation," Stevens said. "I believe I speak for the overwhelming majority of people who make Hillsborough their home: Acts like this have no place in our community. Our law enforcement officials are responding quickly and thoroughly to investigate this reprehensible act and prosecute the perpetrators."The North Carolina Democratic Party condemned the firebombing."Violence has no place in our political system," North Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Patsy Keever said in a statement. We hope the perpetrators are brought to swift justice and we are thankful no one was hurt. Our deepest sympathies are with everyone at the North Carolina Republican Party."Hillary Clinton said that the attack was unacceptable in a tweet. The North Carolina GOP thanked her for her response