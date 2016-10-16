Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed director James Foley wants to bring virtual-reality technology to the Red Room of Pain. Since the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, many have been contemplating how to makes the sequels sexier (we'd vote to scrap the dialogue and make the leads like each other, but that's just too easy), but few of us ever thought the solution would be to put us all right in the bedroom with Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.
The technology isn't quite ready for Foley's vision, so he had to settle for VR promo videos of the latest E.L. James adaptation.
"Yeah, there’s marketing materials for behind the scenes [of Fifty Shades Darker], where after we finished shooting for the day, the actors would stay over and VR people would recreate a facsimile of the scene," Foley said at an event called VR on the Lot at Paramount, according to Deadline. "My own personal instinct is that cinema is going to move to VR, because it’s an extension of the visual language. For myself, watching the material they generated expanded my brain.”
VR porn has already been on the market for months now, allowing viewers to see themselves as participants in sex scenes or as voyeurs with a better view of the action. What would that look like for a scene between Christian and Ana? Would we start to feel like we were her "inner goddess," hanging out in the room with her? Would we be able to get a better look at Dornan's abs? Or, and this is what has us really excited, could we roam about Christian's apartment and examine his interior design more closely?
Alas, Foley doesn't expect he'll be able to shoot VR scenes for Fifty Shades Freed, either, so we're stuck with, well, real porn.
