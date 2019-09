Putin Says Russia Is Not Trying To Influence The Election

"We don't know whether…[Donald] Trump will be implementing his intentions, how far will he go in cooperating with us, or whether Mrs. Clinton, if she becomes president, will implement her threats and her harsh rhetoric about Russia," Putin said. "She may correct her position, too. All of it is still unknown to us."Putin said the accusations that Russia is trying to interfere with the U.S. election were just part of a "well-oiled system of distracting the voters from domestic problems" and that the U.S. was using Russia, because "Iran and the Iranian nuclear problem is not an efficient enemy anymore."According to TASS, Putin said, "Sacrificing Russian-American relations to U.S. domestic affairs is bad, because it disrupts international relations in general. [I hope that] when…this complicated period in U.S. internal politics is over, there will be a possibility of restoring U.S.-Russian relations."Interestingly enough, Reuters reports that Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence agrees with the Obama administration and Clinton camp.