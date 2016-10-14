Kylie Jenner Just Addressed All The Rumors About Her

Kylie Jenner wants to clear up some rumors. Actually, she wants to clear up all the rumors.
In a video published on her website, Jenner runs through the bits of inaccurate gossip one by one with her friend Stas, starting with the nose-job rumor, which Jenner completely denies. "I've always had a cute nose," she says. She's also never gotten surgery on her cheeks or jaw and she doesn't have breast or butt implants.
Another rumor she's ready to put to rest? She is definitely not expecting.
She takes a moment to send her sisters some love explaining, "all my sisters are hot," while assuring viewers she's not in competition with Kim. She also wants everyone to know what fans might perceive as the sisters being "too mean" to their mom is the kind of back-and-forth Kris Jenner is totally fine with. "Now that I don't live with her, we have the best relationship. I'm obsessed with her," Jenner explained.
Jenner dismissed a question about whether she had slept with her sister's ex Scott Disick with a simple, "That's disgusting."
So, a quick rundown: Jenner is just a girl who loves her sisters and her mom, has not had an affair with the father of her niece and nephews, and truly likes her nose. The more you know.
