Hillary Clinton Just Said Exactly What All Of Us Are Thinking

Throughout this campaign season, Hillary Clinton has thrown out many punchy one-liners. But none have felt as relatable — or made us laugh as hard — as her words today during a San Francisco fundraiser.
Because just like us, sometimes Clinton, too, wants to just stop reading the news. And sometimes, CNN reported, she wants to "unplug the internet." And when she has to keep the internet on, there can only be one source of relief: cat GIFs.
Clinton said she sometimes wants to take a break from election and "just look at cat GIFs" https://t.co/JP8cJVB00f https://t.co/n5ewdJ4c9t— CNN (@CNN) October 13, 2016
"Over the last few weeks, I've watched a lot of cats do a lot of weird and interesting things," Clinton was recorded saying.
Her words hit deep. And they inspired individuals everywhere to take to Twitter to help Clinton in a way that didn't involve contributing money or signing petitions.
Yes, cat gifs are the best! Here's a favorite @HillaryClinton: pic.twitter.com/flemcH8IvY— Laura (@SheWhoVotes) October 14, 2016
Twitter, we have one job for the next 26 days: Make sure @HillaryClinton has enough cat gifs pic.twitter.com/trAmPiCRrC— Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) October 13, 2016
Love it. @HillaryClinton just said she understands the temptation to turn off the news and watch cat GIFs instead #imwithher pic.twitter.com/Nb5Qt5eW6W— Faryl Ury (@FarylUry) October 13, 2016
You can read the full context of Clinton's words, captured by CNN political producer Dan Merica, below. Then, do as Clinton does: Cure your election pain with some dang cute kitties.
Hillary Clinton comments on latest Trump stories with a joke about cat gifs - seriously - Full: pic.twitter.com/sRPbeCx1SV— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) October 13, 2016
