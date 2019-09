Why Does The Weeknd Keep Dying In His Own Music Videos?

The Weeknd keeps dying in his own music videos. First it was the car explosion in " The Hills ." Then it was the suffocation in " Starboy ." Now he's shooting himself in the head in the just released "False Alarm."Yes, violence is a very common trope in music videos. If we were to rate some popular instances: Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" would be rated G, Drake's " We're Going Home " would be PG, and Rihanna's " Needed Me " would be PG-13.Now here's angel-voiced The Weeknd steadily releasing a slew of R-rated visuals to his soulful tracks. Are these videos a power play to establish himself as more than just the crooner with cool hair? The evidence is stacking up. First, he got rid of the hair . Now, he's doing his best to make his music videos as macho as possible.His haunting and airy voice doesn't immediately lend itself to such graphic images as the bloody bank robbery played out in "False Alarm." Vulture referred to it as "nearly six minutes of torture porn." His choice to create gruesome videos to illustrate his songs (usually about sex and drugs, not violence) is pretty shocking, but it seems that's exactly what he wants.Let's go through "False Alarm" by looking at a few key shots.Here's the opening warning, which is quite warranted. Don't watch this at work.