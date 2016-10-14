Emilia Clarke Drops $4.6M On Khaleesi-Level Home In Venice

Daenerys Targaryen's new house is far more stylish than King's Landing. Emilia Clarke, who plays the mother of dragons on Game of Thrones, dropped $4.64 million on an architectural gem in Venice, California.



The house itself is not quite as ancient as the Targaryens. It was built in 2009 and features two bedrooms and three bathrooms in its 2,817 square feet. Glass walls allow in plenty of natural light, which mingle well with the cool coloring of the walls and floor. Sliding glass doors separate the living room from the 30-foot swimming pool and backyard. The kitchen offers soapstone countertops, marble backsplash, and enough wood cabinetry for a dragon to have a field day. The master bedroom is upstairs and overlooks the backyard and pool.



This is our kind of Venice modern style. We love the granite look that's gray without being drab. And the huge windows don't hurt. Also, you can't beat being steps from the beach.

