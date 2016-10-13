Fame is a fickle monster. For some, it provides a handy platform for careers and/or political agendas (see: Lena Dunham, Gabrielle Union, or DJ Khaled, among others.) For others, fame has been less than salubrious. But no matter how celebrities "handle" their fame, we should be aware that all celebrities — all of them — are at the mercy of an indecent beast.
According to Kevin Hart, though, certain people can handle fame better than others. In an interview with Kenan Thompson for a Sirius XM Town Hall, the comedian and movie star promised that he wouldn't "go crazy" like Britney Spears did, E! Online reports. In the interview, he said, "She shaved her head, goddamn! You can't allow yourself to be put in that position. You're not going to see me go crazy."
There are two assumptions at work here: 1. That Britney Spears "allowed" herself to be in that position and 2. That Spears went "crazy" at all. Hart is presumably referring to when Spears shaved her head back in 2007. There's a history there — "crazy" women in film and television often hack off their hair in frustration — but that doesn't lend Hart's statement any more credibility.
While we're here, can we stop calling women crazy? The term is gendered, most often applied to women, and it has convenient habit of delegitimizing a person.
Hart has experienced incredible success in the entertainment industry — and for good reason. He works hard. (In addition to stand-up, Hart starred in 10 films between 2014 and 2016. That's pretty damn impressive.) However, Hart encountered fame much later in life than Spears did. His success and claim to "normalcy," despite the fame, doesn't give him the right to dump on Spears.
Watch the full interview, below.
