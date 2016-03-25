What Does It Actually Mean To Call Someone Crazy?

We are all guilty of using the c-word with reckless abandon. And most of us might not fully understand where this word comes from or what is means when we label a person "hysterical." Calling someone crazy is meant to delegitimize them and can make that person feel less credible.
These terms are often directed toward women, girls, and female-identified people to create a link between females and irrationality. Just look at how Donald Trump spoke about journalist Megyn Kelly during the 2016 GOP presidential debates.
Watch as we discover where the word 'hysterical' comes from and how this word has been used against women throughout history.
