This Model's Dirty Makeup Brush Story Will Terrify You

"I do feel my safety concerns were dismissed as if it was part of my job to put up with these unhealthy conditions," she wrote in the post. Page allegedly confronted the makeup artists, who ignored her requests for cleaner brushes. In the Instagram picture, Page sports a swollen eye, courtesy of the infection.She also makes it clear that her aim isn't to scold the artists who gave her the infection. "My message is not intended to critique the women who I trusted with my eye and skin health but to raise awareness of importance of hygiene practises amongst artists," she says. Page laments that this isn't the first infection she's gotten on the job β€” and it probably won't be the last.The bottom line? You have to wash your brushes. Not sure how? We've got a few tips from makeup artists themselves. It's easier β€” and more crucial β€” than you think.