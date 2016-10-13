Following in the footsteps of child star Jodie Sweetin, former It Girl Mischa Barton, and lying Olympian Ryan Lochte, Billy "Bushy" Bush may take the stage on Dancing With the Stars in an effort to reinvent his soiled image.
Page Six reports that DWTS is trying to rope Bush into their upcoming season. The former TV host is currently out of a job after being suspended from the Today show, following last week's release of his lewd sexual conversation with Donald Trump in 2005. Bush's image has already been scrubbed from a Today show poster in Manhattan.
Since the premiere of Dancing With the Stars, currently in its 23rd season, celebrities have used the show as a springboard to bounce back from scandal and reinvent themselves by doing the tango. But should Bush be granted another chance? Yes, the recording was made over a decade ago, but Trump's whole "locker-room talk" defense will forever trail behind Bush like some sort of misogynist tail.
The revelation of the deplorable conversation between the two men feels like something Bush won't be able to come back from, and I hope it stays that way. But based on other recent instances of privileged white men being scorned in the media, like Lochte, and more similarly NBC's Brian Williams (very different, but close enough), it seems likely this whole thing will be a distant memory come spring 2017. Our only potential solace would be the opportunity to laugh at Bushy's bad dance moves.
