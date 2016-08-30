Even if you aren't an avid Dancing With The Stars viewer, this might be the season to finally take the plunge. On August 30, Good Morning America announced the official roster for season 23 (yes — 23!) of the series, and this might be the most diverse mix of celebrity contestants ever to participate on the show.
To truly appreciate the eclectic crew that will take the dance floor in a few short weeks, let's go through the list.
We've got to start with the two most exciting names — TV personality Amber Rose and Olympian Laurie Hernandez. Each of them are dancing with one of the Chmerkovskiy brothers, who are fan favorites of the show. Combine that with Hernandez's gymnastics background, and Rose's previous dance experience, and these are the ones to look out for.
Now on to the rest of the 11 celebrities.
From the music world we have: Babyface, Vanilla Ice, and country artist Jana Kramer. From television we have Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch, former Disney actor Jake T. Austin who played Selena Gomez's brother on Wizards of Waverly Place, Marilu Henner from Taxi, and Terra Jole from TLC's Little Women: LA.
In terms of athletes we have Olympian and liar Ryan Lochte, race car driver James Hinchcliffe, and former NFL player Calvin Johnson.
And we also have one former Governor of Texas, Rick Perry.
It's gonna be a wild ride.
