Amber Rose debuted her first reality show earlier this summer, and it seems she is really enjoying her time on the small screen. So much so that she is venturing onto another popular series — one that you parents may very well tune into each week.
Yep, Rose will take to the floor on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars, as E! News reports.
ABC has not yet confirmed the show's line-up of celebrity dancers, but E! News seems pretty confident that its sources (which may include Rose herself) are speaking the truth. The full roster of contestants will be announced on Good Morning America August 30.
In past seasons, an array of stars from different walks have competed for the number one spot. They include former Olympians, musical artists, and even Rose's fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Oh, did you forget that Kardashian, who recently said that dancing is her biggest fear, appeared on season 7 of the show? And that she wasn't good at all? She only made it through three rounds, despite being paired with the reigning champion dancer, Mark Ballas.
Let's hope Rose has better luck than her famous frenemy.
Yep, Rose will take to the floor on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars, as E! News reports.
ABC has not yet confirmed the show's line-up of celebrity dancers, but E! News seems pretty confident that its sources (which may include Rose herself) are speaking the truth. The full roster of contestants will be announced on Good Morning America August 30.
In past seasons, an array of stars from different walks have competed for the number one spot. They include former Olympians, musical artists, and even Rose's fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Oh, did you forget that Kardashian, who recently said that dancing is her biggest fear, appeared on season 7 of the show? And that she wasn't good at all? She only made it through three rounds, despite being paired with the reigning champion dancer, Mark Ballas.
Let's hope Rose has better luck than her famous frenemy.
Advertisement