This Tweet Reminds Us What This Election Actually Means

The general election is less than a month away, but people across the country have already started to cast their ballots, either by early or absentee voting.
Early voting started today in Ohio, one of the nation's most crucial swing states. For some heading to the polls, casting a ballot felt like a monumental moment.
Kendally Brown, Ohio deputy digital director for the Hillary Clinton campaign, captured one woman's heartwarming reaction after voting for Clinton.
I've been crying for the last 3 hours live tweeting #OHVotesEarly. We're really doing this, guys. We're electing the first female president. pic.twitter.com/Ur3LC8dwFn— Kendally Brown 🌴 (@kendallybrown) October 12, 2016
Less than a century ago, women weren't even able to vote. Today, it appears we're closer than ever before to electing the country's first female president.
