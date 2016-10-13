But arguments aside, it's time to celebrate: Hollywood is back in town, and the family is planning a neighborhood-wide crawfish boil to welcome him back. But before the party begins, he receives a frantic phone call from his wife, Leann — which Micah overhears. Uh oh.



As the family begins to set up the block party, Charley goes to confront Nova about taking her son without asking — then overhears her on the phone with Calvin referencing his wife. Charley basically tells her sister that she has some nerve trying to comment on her life when she's been seeing a married man.



Hollywood and Micah look on as the sisters argue, and Hollywood comments that they need to just talk it out. Micah snaps and tells Hollywood that he needs to take his own advice and talk to Violet about whoever the "Leann" person is that keeps calling him. Yup, poor Micah is indeed being forced to grow up, perhaps sooner than he was prepared for.



The family is having a good ol' time at the crawfish boil, except for Charley, who's off to herself until Remy joins her. Remy admits that he had a hard time after his wife died, and they share a tender moment talking about grief — just one more reason for me to maintain my prediction that these two are going to fall in love.



And then the climax: Leann shows up, having a breakdown and screaming at Hollywood about their baby. Hollywood explains to a devastated Violet that this is his ex-wife, and she's referring to a baby they lost via miscarriage; he also tells her they're technically still married, for insurance purposes because she's mentally ill. All Violet can focus on, though, is the fact that Hollywood has been lying to her repeatedly, and she tells him to leave — and not come back. Noooo!!!!



My heart aches for Violet in this final scene. She's been hurt — publicly, much like her niece Charley was at the beginning of the season (is that a coincidence, showrunners?). This episode as a whole was pretty heart-wrenching, so I'm praying to the Queen Sugar powers that be that next week will bring us a little fun and joy. Until then!



PS: The Really?! moment of this episode is when Ralph Angel gives into Roberta's advances. When she arrives at his farm, she comments, "I had no idea how big it is." Subtle, Roberta. Reeeeal subtle.

