If you've ever daydreamed about marrying a celebrity, this photo proves there's hope. Maybe you won't ever meet your famous crush, but you could meet someone who looks just like him or her. A few weeks ago, a Reddit user named coffeeandtrout posted a photo of his parents on their wedding day back in February 1961. The redditor noted in his post that he thinks his father looked a lot like Matt Damon, and other users resoundingly agreed.
Since being posted, the photo has gotten 1,502 comments and 6,291 upvotes. In classic Reddit fashion, many of the comments are clever jokes about having Matt Damon as a dad. A commenter named lhsto03 asked, "So your family bought a zoo?" and injennuity dubbed the photo "The Bourne Reception."
After many requests from fellow Reddit users, coffeeandtrout posted a more recent photo of his parents, from 2013. So now, the internet knows what Matt Damon will look like in 50 years. (Huffington Post)
