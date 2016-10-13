How To Teach Sex Ed When Even The Word Is Taboo

Mariya Karimjee is a writer based in Karachi, Pakistan. The views expressed here are her own.



When Munira (not her real name) asked me how I peed with a tampon inside me, I was certain her question was a joke. Then my eyes met hers and I realized that she was entirely serious. “They’re separate holes,” I said, confused that she didn’t already know where her urethra was. “Yes,” she said. “There’s one where you shit from, and another that’s your vagina.” She didn’t say anything else. That’s when I added, “And then there’s the hole where you pee.”



At first, Munira didn’t believe me. So I pulled out my cell phone to find an image — but it made no sense to her. “What is that?” she asked.



I have known Munira my entire life. Though we didn’t attend the same private school in Karachi, both Munira and I were taught in some of the best educational institutions in Pakistan’s financial capital. I moved to the United States when I was 11, but Munira stayed in Karachi for high school, and then attended a private university in the Midwest.

