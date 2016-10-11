Here's How The Clintons Are Linked To Blink-182 & UFOs (Yes, Really)

Perhaps the only bit of usable news to come out of the Podesta emails nothingburger that's coronated WikiLeaks' descent from uncompromising scions of truth into a C-list Breitbart helmed by someone worse than Steve Bannon is that Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge is super obsessed with UFOs.
Well, that's not fully news but we now know that he loves emailing Clinton campaign chair John Podesta to try to get the inside scoop.
DeLonge emailed Podesta multiple times in the archive obtained by WikiLeaks. We learn that Podesta shares DeLonge's interest in aliens and his belief that documents surrounding Area 51 and other alien hotsites should be less classified. We also learn that Podesta participated in a documentary that DeLonge is producing.
The emails are about at the level you might expect from someone who's reasonably sharp that has taken a considerable interest in UFOs. That is to say, they sound bananas.
“I think you will find them very interesting, as they were principal leadership relating to our sensitive topic. Both were in charge of most fragile divisions, as it relates to Classified Science and DOD topics. Other words, these are A-Level officials. Worth our time, and as well the investment to bring all the way out to you,” DeLonge writes to Podesta.
Essentially, he's suggesting that it goes all the way to the top. DeLonge also displays an impressive fluency in matters concerning Roswell, long a rumored site of alien activity.
We won't belabor anything about this except to say: WikiLeaks seem increasingly like a fringe paranoiac Putin propaganda wing. Whatever work they've done in the past (surely valuable, exposing massive abuses by the military) has been wiped out by Julian Assange's decision that his best course moving forward is to shovel coal in the bowels of the Trump Train. Oh, and also that he is hiding out in an embassy to prevent himself for being extradited to stand trial for rape, a charge which he says is politically motivated. That actually does sound a lot like Trump now that we think about it.
Whew. That felt good.
Sing us out, Tom.
