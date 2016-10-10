

"My friend Connor McGrath would have been 14 years old tomorrow," wrote Reynolds, who just welcomed his second child with Blake Lively last month. "He isn't here now, but he stuck around long enough to make everyone he knew fall over laughing. Right up to the very end he was as quick with a joke as he was with a hug."



Reynolds met McGrath, who suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, through the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He visited the boy in Edmonton, Canada, last winter and was able to make him the first person to see Deadpool. Shortly after his visit with McGrath, Reynolds helped promote the family's fundraiser for the boy's treatment, and they ultimately raised $35,000.



"@makeawishamerica brought us together and nothing — not even a cowardly, fuckfaced thing called cancer can take that away," Reynolds said in his post on Saturday. "Sending his amazing parents, Kim and Gerald McGrath crisp high fives and bear-hugs of love. Anything you do to support your local Make A Wish Foundation is alright with me."



