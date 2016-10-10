Someone from Arizona's past is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial. Dr. Leah Murphy (Tessa Ferrer) is returning to Grey's Anatomy this season. For viewers struggling to place Murphy, she appeared in seasons 9 and 10 and had flings with both Arizona and her protégé Alex. While the now clinic-bound Karev was just a hook-up for Murphy, she and Arizona had a relationship — until the pediatric doc reconciled with her wife. But now that Callie is in New York, could Murphy reconnect with her ex?
Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes did suggest romance would be on the table for Arizona this season. “We’re absolutely going to see it,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m very excited to introduce a love interest for her, and to get to tell a story with her that lets her be who she is, and to see who she is post the relationships that she’s had.”
With the stress of her second in command being banned from the hospital and her daughter living across the country, Arizona could definitely use some fun and security. Maybe returning to an old relationship could give her both.
