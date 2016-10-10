Someone from Arizona's past is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial. Dr. Leah Murphy (Tessa Ferrer) is returning to Grey's Anatomy this season. For viewers struggling to place Murphy, she appeared in seasons 9 and 10 and had flings with both Arizona and her protégé Alex. While the now clinic-bound Karev was just a hook-up for Murphy, she and Arizona had a relationship — until the pediatric doc reconciled with her wife. But now that Callie is in New York, could Murphy reconnect with her ex?