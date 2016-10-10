Paris Jackson's Boyfriend Just Covered Up His Offensive Tattoo

Paris Jackson's boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, might be experiencing some tattoo regret. After the couple went public back in March, Snoddy received flak for a glaring confederate flag tattoo on his forearm. Seven months later, it looks like the backlash has gotten to him: Over the weekend, Snoddy's tattoo artist Justin Lewis revealed that the musician had the flag covered up with flames reaching up to a skull tattoo he already had (now complete with a dangling cigarette). "Cover up on my buddy @michaelsnoddy love ya brother," the artist captioned an Instagram post of the new art.
Back in April, Snoddy defended his controversial tattoo to Page Six. “I am from the South," he said, "and I know that we don’t have the best history, but no matter where you are from or what skin you are in, be proud of who you are and where you came from.”
Jackson is also standing by her man's ink choice, posting on Instagram that the tattoo doesn't bother her. "It was his idea to cover it up," she wrote to a commenter on Instagram. "He wanted to black the whole tattoo out completely."
Jackson is also standing by her man's ink choice, posting on Instagram that the tattoo doesn't bother her. "It was his idea to cover it up," she wrote to a commenter on Instagram. "He wanted to black the whole tattoo out completely."
Ah, youth. Here's hoping that if either one of them get more tattoos, they won't one day come to regret those, too. Or, that a skilled artist is at the ready if they do.
Advertisement