Paris Jackson's Boyfriend Just Covered Up His Offensive Tattoo

Paris Jackson's boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, might be experiencing some tattoo regret. After the couple went public back in March, Snoddy received flak for a glaring confederate flag tattoo on his forearm. Seven months later, it looks like the backlash has gotten to him: Over the weekend, Snoddy's tattoo artist Justin Lewis revealed that the musician had the flag covered up with flames reaching up to a skull tattoo he already had (now complete with a dangling cigarette). "Cover up on my buddy @michaelsnoddy love ya brother," the artist captioned an Instagram post of the new art.