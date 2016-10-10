Jon Hamm already looks like a superhero but, it turns out, he's got the life-saving skills to match.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm admitted that he actually saved the life of his 90-year-old neighbor. Hamm said he sprang into hero mode after the man fell of a ladder.
"I heard this ruckus next door and I looked over this wall, and he had fallen off of the ladder and threw his head onto the driveway and was bleeding all the way down the driveway," Hamm said. "It's this 90-year-old man. I was like, 'What happened!'"
That's when Hamm went back to his Cub Scout days and sprang into action. "I got him untangled from the ladder and all of the tree branches off of him," he said. "And I undid his collar and I put some stuff on his head to put pressure on it."
Hamm said his neighbor didn't speak English, which made it a tad difficult. "I was having a hard time explaining to him, 'Breathe, breathe, breathe.'" But, he was able to keep him calm until the ambulance came. "He was fine, thank god," Hamm said. "But it was terrifying."
Needless to say though, Hamm now has the respect of his neighbors after becoming a real-life hero: "They like me a lot." His neighbors apparently have a lot in common with the rest of us.
While Hamm seemed very nonchalant about this whole thing, we suggest the actor, who stars as a spy in Keeping Up With The Joneses with Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, bring those hero skills to the big screen ASAP.
Maybe, Wonder Woman 2?
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm admitted that he actually saved the life of his 90-year-old neighbor. Hamm said he sprang into hero mode after the man fell of a ladder.
"I heard this ruckus next door and I looked over this wall, and he had fallen off of the ladder and threw his head onto the driveway and was bleeding all the way down the driveway," Hamm said. "It's this 90-year-old man. I was like, 'What happened!'"
That's when Hamm went back to his Cub Scout days and sprang into action. "I got him untangled from the ladder and all of the tree branches off of him," he said. "And I undid his collar and I put some stuff on his head to put pressure on it."
Hamm said his neighbor didn't speak English, which made it a tad difficult. "I was having a hard time explaining to him, 'Breathe, breathe, breathe.'" But, he was able to keep him calm until the ambulance came. "He was fine, thank god," Hamm said. "But it was terrifying."
Needless to say though, Hamm now has the respect of his neighbors after becoming a real-life hero: "They like me a lot." His neighbors apparently have a lot in common with the rest of us.
While Hamm seemed very nonchalant about this whole thing, we suggest the actor, who stars as a spy in Keeping Up With The Joneses with Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, bring those hero skills to the big screen ASAP.
Maybe, Wonder Woman 2?
Advertisement