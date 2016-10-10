Elon Musk Teases Mystery Tesla Product To Be Revealed Next Week

Elon Musk has a trick up his sleeve. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO sent ripples of excitement throughout the tech community when he said that Tesla would unveil a product "unexpected by most" at an event taking place on October 17.
Here's the tweet.
Tesla product unveiling on the 17th (unexpected by most), followed by Tesla/SolarCity on the 28th— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2016
We know he'll probably unveil a solar rooftop at the upcoming Solar City event on October 28.
So what could he unveil other than? Let's speculate!
Musk has tweeted in the past about advances that could help join man and machine, something called neural lace. Tesla has been at the forefront of the push towards the self-driving car. It seems impossible that Musk would announce some kind of car-brain neural linkage, but he's known for announcing pie-in-the-sky concepts and then following through. That being said, he said it would be "unexpected by most."
Whatever happens, it's going to be wild.
