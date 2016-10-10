Selfie Self-High-Five Breaks Internet, Our Brains

There are certain philosophical questions that seem as unanswerable as they are profound. Often, they come to us via ancient philosophical texts. Or maybe they're passed down in the form of a schoolyard riddle.
What is the sound of one hand clapping? If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound? What would a selfie of one high-fiving oneself look like?
We walk around, not thinking about these questions. They're just too much to bear. But then a hero comes along and flips everything on its head.
Seth Schneider is one such hero. The Twitter user posted a video that is changing the face of what we think is possible. Witness.
Today is the proudest day of my life. I successfully took a picture of me high fiving myself pic.twitter.com/tCZ53T5JSx— Seth Schneider (@TOSUBUCK) October 8, 2016
This is remarkable. One user posits that Schneider could have used a self-timer. That's beside the point. This is a landmark human achievement. This is a selfie-self-high-five.
The only thing even remotely comparable is when user Rob Whisman successfully lip synched to "The Next Episode."
holy shit. i did it. it took 15 years but i finally did it. i'm the first person to ever do this pic.twitter.com/xAN7rw96jG— rob whisman (@robwhisman) July 20, 2015
