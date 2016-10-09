While we've been busy figuring out how to get discounted Chipotle burritos this Halloween, Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have taken it upon themselves to improve the food chain. Rodgers snapped their clever mission to manipulate the Chipotle menu to suit their craving for a breakfast burrito.
The fast-casual favorite just announced that it would be adding chorizo to its menus nationwide, which may have inspired Fletcher and Rodgers to create their breakfast burrito.
"Chipotle for breakfast, and no breakfast burritos. This is going to be an innovation here," he said on video. "So, Chipotle doesn't have eggs, so I brought eggs for a breakfast burrito. Chipotle, take notes."
He wraps up the eggs and looks content as he declares his creation the "world's first breakfast burrito made at Chipotle." The photo is aptly captioned, "#ChipotleHack."
Dunkin' Donuts started serving breakfast burritos this year, so could Chipotle be next? It would be as simple as giving people the option to add eggs. We now know at least two people who would order them.
