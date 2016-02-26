Exclusive: Just Wait Until You See The New Menu Additions At Dunkin' Donuts

For more information on the new offerings, and to learn about how the doughnut chain comes up with its eats, check out Refinery's exclusive Q&A with Dunkin' Donuts' executive chef Jeff Miller:



How does Dunkin' come up with its new menu items?

"When creating a new menu item, Dunkin’ Donuts culinary excellence team listens to feedback from consumers and franchisees to develop new and innovative products that will fit the needs of everyone. Our menu innovation team, led by Jeff Miller, executive chef and vice president of product innovation, is a collection of food professionals across the board who specialize in research and development, and have a hyper-curiosity for food, flavor, and food experiences. On a daily basis, our team becomes inspired by a range of sources from food and flavor trends, to guest feedback and more."



"We look to new LTOs (limited time offers) like the GranDDe Burrito and the Baskin-Robbins inspired coffee and latte flavors to help differentiate our menu choices, and to set us apart from other restaurant brands. For instance, our new Pistachio coffee and latte flavor, inspired by Baskin-Robbins ice cream, presents a unique flavor combination, and we love that we can offer our fans something new and innovative."



Is the process different for sweet versus savory items?

"The process of menu innovation at its core is to enhance our all-day menu items while still meeting the needs of our on-the-go guests. This focus doesn’t differ when ideating new items, whether it’s the Pistachio flavored coffee and lattes or the savory GranDDe Burrito."



Can we expect to see a bigger focus on savory breakfast items moving forward?

"While we can't share what's coming down the pipeline in terms of new menu items, we’re always looking to incorporate savory options. For instance, our Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast sandwich was one of our most successful LTOs this year. We will continue to look to add similar menu choices that incorporate proteins, including chicken and steak in the future."