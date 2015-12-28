Dunkin' Donuts' Latest Menu Item Is PERFECT For Chocolate Lovers

Marshall Bright
The cronut may be the pastry that spawned a million imitators, but we can’t say we’re mad about it. After all, not everyone can trek to New York (and wait in line at 7 a.m.!) to enjoy the fabled treat. Which is why we weren’t surprised when Dunkin’ Donuts launched its own croissant doughnut in response to cronut-mania.
Photo: Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts.
Unlike the OG, which has filling and flavored glaze, Dunkin’s version is simple: a glazed doughnut with flaky croissant layers. But it's definitely kicking it up a notch with a brand-new menu offering available today — the fudge croissant donut.

The fudge croissant donut has plenty of chocolatey goodness to go around. It has both chocolate fudge filling amidst the flakey layers and a drizzle of chocolate icing. Sounds well worth a trip to your local Dunkin’ Donuts to us.

In addition to the fudge croissant donut, Dunkin’ Donuts also added a chicken apple sausage breakfast sandwich and a caramel macchiato to its menu for those who prefer to sip, rather than eat, their sweets.
