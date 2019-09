Even Trump's running mate, Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana, has gone so far as to say that he won't "condone [Trump's] remarks and cannot defend them" in a comment reported by Fox News . "We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night," he said. According to The New York Times , more than 150 Republican leaders have withdrawn their support.But when the Post asked Trump about these defections, he seemed nonplussed.“People are calling and saying, 'Don’t even think about doing anything else but running,'” he said. “You have to see what’s going on. The real story is that people have no idea about the support. I don’t know how that’s going to boil down, but people have no idea about the support."Trump shared a similar sentiment on social media, assuring his Twitter and Instagram followers: "I WILL NEVER DROP OUT OF THE RACE, WILL NEVER LET MY SUPPORTERS DOWN!"