Another week, another WikiLeak revealing the contents of Hillary Clinton emails.
According to The Associated Press, the latest Clinton email leak features excerpts from private speeches she delivered on Wall Street and elsewhere prior to her presidential candidacy. These leaked transcripts reveal her behind-closed-doors calls for industry executives' involvement in financial reform, political funding, and free trade support.
According to the hacked emails, during a speaking engagement in 2013, Clinton told an audience at Goldman Sachs, "The people that know the industry better than anybody are the people who work in the industry."
The Clinton campaign had previously refused to release transcripts from her private speeches that have collectively earned her more than $26 million.
But now, these thousands of stolen emails published by Julian Assange's organization came from the inbox of Clinton campaign chairman, John Podesta. Many contain selected excerpts from speeches that her staff members flagged as potentially problematic.
“Attached are the flags from HRC’s paid speeches we have from HWA," Clinton campaign researcher Tony Carrk wrote in a January 2016 email noted by Politico. "I put some highlights below. There is a lot of policy positions that we should give an extra scrub with Policy."
Those positions include her advocacy of the Keystone XL Pipeline, privacy protections, and "open trade and open borders," as Clinton put it to a Brazilian bank in 2013. The AP reports that Clinton has distanced herself from that stance since the Democratic primary.
In a series of tweets, Podesta alleged Russia was behind the cyber theft and may have fabricated some of the content published on Friday.
2. ...I'm not happy about being hacked by the Russians in their quest to throw the election to Donald Trump.— John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 7, 2016
Earlier that day, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Election Security and the Homeland Security Department released a joint statement suggesting previous email hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee were "consistent with the methods and motivations of Russian-directed efforts."
Between this and Donald Trump's leaked audio from 2005, the candidates will have plenty to hash out in Sunday's presidential debate.
