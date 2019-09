The Clinton campaign had previously refused to release transcripts from her private speeches that have collectively earned her more than $26 million.But now, these thousands of stolen emails published by Julian Assange's organization came from the inbox of Clinton campaign chairman, John Podesta. Many contain selected excerpts from speeches that her staff members flagged as potentially problematic.“Attached are the flags from HRC’s paid speeches we have from HWA," Clinton campaign researcher Tony Carrk wrote in a January 2016 email noted by Politico . "I put some highlights below. There is a lot of policy positions that we should give an extra scrub with Policy."Those positions include her advocacy of the Keystone XL Pipeline, privacy protections, and "open trade and open borders," as Clinton put it to a Brazilian bank in 2013. The AP reports that Clinton has distanced herself from that stance since the Democratic primary.In a series of tweets, Podesta alleged Russia was behind the cyber theft and may have fabricated some of the content published on Friday.