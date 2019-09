"My trainer Patrick sent me this photo so I would not eat a taco today," she wrote under a photo of Bey in a red latex one-piece. "He took it himself at the Houston Concert."Now, Mrs. Knowles, we hope that you don't feel the need to deprive yourself of delicious, delicious tacos in order to look a certain way. Nor do we endorse women feeling pressure to look like their 35-year-old daughters. In fact, you might instead look at this photo and think, Damn, I'm hungry for a taco.At the same time this is a rather funny "just like us" moment, when we imagine our own personal trainers (because, sure, we all have those!) showing us a picture of Beyoncé as a paragon of self-control. Just because Knowles gave birth to the woman doesn't mean she can't admire her too. Now, if she decides to dress up like her for Halloween , too, then she's gone too far.