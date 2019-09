Can Someone Please #AskAboutAbortion At Sunday's Debate?

This year, the Supreme Court dealt a decisive victory for reproductive freedom by striking down a dangerous Texas law that closed all but a few clinics in the state. But countless politicians at every level of government are working tirelessly — obsessively, even — to make it harder and harder for us to access abortion. Since 2010, 261 anti-choice laws have passed through state legislatures, many of which are dominated by anti-choice politicians. Already, 87% of counties in the country are without a single abortion provider. We deserve to hear how each candidate would address these laws.The differences between the two presidential candidates on reproductive health care and a woman’s role in the world make it even clearer that we’re at a make-or-break moment for women. In about 30 days, we’ll have a chance to put someone — Hillary Clinton — in the White House who has built a career on advancing women in society. Or, we’ll end up with Donald Trump, who we can only assume if elected will display the same amount of respect for women as he has throughout his career and his campaign — zero.There are many issues on which the candidates differ dramatically, but so far, we've had the chance to see them discuss these differences on the debate stage. Just as voters deserve to hear a debate on those issues, they also deserve to hear these candidates talk about their differing plans to defend and expand a right that is of huge consequence to our lives.Simply put, we need our moderators to #AskAboutAbortion. Women's futures depend on it.Do your part by signing NARAL's petition to have an abortion question asked at the debate here , and check out Refinery29's full coverage of the debate on Sunday.