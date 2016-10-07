

Apparently, the money is to pay off Toby's former lawyers, who are blackmailing him for killing a different girl. Jamie, who was just 18 when Toby murdered her, apparently insulted Toby's looks, which he tells Annalise "triggered" him to attack her, because he's been bullied in the past. Toby admits to leaving Jamie's body in a broken freezer. It's a chilling confession — Toby is the embodiment of a "nice guy" who thinks he deserves something from women and ends up going off the deep end.



Annalise eventually works out a deal with minimal jail time for Toby, because he lies on the stand and they're able to pin Jamie's murder on someone else. Annalise and the clinic make headlines for solving Jamie's missing persons case, which impresses the Middleton University president. It looks like her respect may be short-lived, though — next week's preview hints that there will be repercussions for Annalise's slapping Toby after he says he didn't want to go to jail at all.

