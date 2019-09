We won't know who's dead on How to Get Away with Murder for another five episodes, but this week's installment just revealed a major twist.Last episode, we learned that Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) is safe from the fire at Annalise's house. Now we can add another name to the list of people who aren't under the sheet : Bonnie (Liza Weil).We already knew Annalise (Viola Davis) would be arrested after the fire, and through this week's flash-forwards, we saw her taking a mugshot and providing fingerprints at the police station. We also saw Bonnie talking to the police after the fire, saying she's Annalise's lawyer. The fact that Bonnie is safe isn't even the biggest shocker — apparently, there's another body being pulled out of Annalise's house and that person still has a pulse.Aside from the flash-forwards, this week's episode also focused on the relationship between Laurel (Karla Souza) and her father. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding her dad and what, exactly, he does — previously, we knew that the family was wealthy and Laurel says he's a bad man — but we see more interaction between the two of them than we have in the past. Laurel drops the bombshell that she was kidnapped when she was 16 and accuses her father of caring about money more than he cared about rescuing her.