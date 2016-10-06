There is a titillating new theory connecting the classic animated film Shrek with the most powerful social network on Earth, Facebook. An intrepid reporter at BuzzFeed unearthed the startling connection. It seems outlandish, we know. But, in fact, it is bold, brilliant, and the best freaking thing we've read all day.
The theory posits that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, like the rest of the world, watched the delightful movie about an ogre and his ass upon its 2001 release. Then, in 2004, when Zuckerberg founded Facebook, he took a cue from Shrek villain Lord Farquaad, whose flag features...that's right, a blue background and a lowercase white F. Behold:
My cyber-forensic skills (i.e., googling "lord farquaad flag facebook") have led me to conclude that Buzzfeed is not the first to discover this uncanny likeness. The question still remains: Did Zuckerberg intentionally copy the Farquaad flag for his logo or is it just a coincidence? I think I'll do a Facebook poll on the issue.
