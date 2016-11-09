When dancers gathered in NYC’s Union Square on October 2 for a pantsuit flash mob, their exuberant moves gave the internet a much-needed break from an unprecedentedly bitter political battle by paying tribute to HRC’s iconic favorite outfit. We all wished we could have been there — enter Madonna, who called the event organizers this past Sunday night to reprise their unforgettable performance the next day in Washington Square Park. The #PantsuitPosse promptly answered and came together for another rallying cry in support of Hillary Clinton, which you can now watch in 360-degree virtual reality above. You won’t miss a single pinstripe.
Imitation is, supposedly, the sincerest form of flattery — so what better way to show appreciation for the first female presidential candidate from a major party than to pay homage to Hillary Clinton’s famous penchant for pantsuits?
A flash mob of people attired in a rainbow of pantsuits gathered in New York City’s Union Square this past weekend to boogie down in honor of the Democratic contender. The event was organized by Celia Rowlson-Hall in partnership with Mia Lidofsky, who created Strangers, a series for Refinery29 coming out in early 2017.
“The dance was meant to serve as a rallying cry for the presidential candidate,” Rowlson-Hall said in a press release about the video. She called it “an effort to dance Hillary all the way to the White House and fight the bigotry and vitriol of Donald Trump’s campaign with love, unity, and community.”
The dancers were choreographed by Rowlson-Hall and Crishon Landers, who together put a political message into every pose. Different moves symbolized issues, like ovaries for reproductive rights, an equal sign for equality, and a raised fist for Black Lives Matter.
If you’re sad you missed your opportunity to don some presidential attire and show off your best moves, you can still participate. Check out HumanityForHillary.com, and see who's tweeting with the hashtag #pantsuitpower.
