Ina Garten Is ALL Of Us In Her Latest Instagram

Stop what you're doing — Ina Garten is at the White House, ya'll! And she's just as excited as we would be. Ina's recent 'gram shows our favorite chef in picture perfect Barefoot Contessa form: standing on the presidential green, clad in her classic blue button-down, and flashing her "I just love a dinner party" smile.
The Contessa is not just visiting the President's house, she's there to work with first lady Michelle Obama in the White House Kitchen Garden (part of her 2009 Let's Move! campaign). Ina's "Yikes!" excitement is palpable. Because who wouldn't want to pick fresh produce with FLOTUS? But we really can't decide who's luckier in this situation — Ina or Michelle? Maybe they're both experiencing a bit of starstruck glee. And what will they make?! Here's hoping the video footage is released asap.
