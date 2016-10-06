Exclusive: The Most Popular Movie-Inspired Halloween Costumes Of 2016

If you're like me, you're likely procrastinating a bit on figuring out a Halloween costume. (Although I'm pretty sure I'm going to be a naked celebrity from Kanye West's "Famous" video.) As for the rest of you, this may spark your imagination — or at least give you some suggestions for movies you ought to see before the year is out.
The film buffs over at Fandango released some exclusive information to Refinery29 about the 10 most popular costumes inspired by 2016's biggest blockbusters. The company surveyed more than 1,000 moviegoers about their favorite costume drawn from a movie they saw this year. Many of the respondents' picks were obvious (hello, Harley Quinn), while others were a bit more surprising (apparently, Katniss is still a thing). But the biggest takeaway is that 2016 will be the Year of the Superhero Costume.
Unsurprisingly, the sweet but sour Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad is No. 1 ladies' costume. Look out for the cotton-candy pigtails that are sure to pop up at every single bar and party. Next is Alice (a classic) from Alice Through the Looking Glass, followed by Wonder Woman from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then Katniss from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2.
The list continues with two characters from Captain America: Civil War (Black Widow and Scarlet Witch), two from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and another JLawr appearance as Mystique in X-Men: Apocalypse. Rounding out the list is one of the ghoul hunters from this summer's Ghostbusters reboot.
Now, onto the guys' picks. The No. 1 movie inspiring dude's to dress up is...Deadpool! You go, Ryan Reynolds. The title character is a bit of a commitment with the full-face mask, but it's a sleek look. Next on the list are two faces of superhero franchises: Captain America and Batman. No surprises there.
But guys, if you really want to be relevant, go as Sad Ben Affleck.
Unsurprisingly, the sweet but sour Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad is No. 1 ladies' costume. Look out for the cotton-candy pigtails that are sure to pop up at every single bar and party. Next is Alice (a classic) from Alice Through the Looking Glass, followed by Wonder Woman from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then Katniss from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2.
The list continues with two characters from Captain America: Civil War (Black Widow and Scarlet Witch), two from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and another JLawr appearance as Mystique in X-Men: Apocalypse. Rounding out the list is one of the ghoul hunters from this summer's Ghostbusters reboot.
Now, onto the guys' picks. The No. 1 movie inspiring dude's to dress up is...Deadpool! You go, Ryan Reynolds. The title character is a bit of a commitment with the full-face mask, but it's a sleek look. Next on the list are two faces of superhero franchises: Captain America and Batman. No surprises there.
But guys, if you really want to be relevant, go as Sad Ben Affleck.
Advertisement