For women, Star Wars costumes used to mean one thing: Princess Leia. There were variations within the theme — Danish side-bun Leia, Hoth Leia, gold-bikini-slave Leia — but you get the picture. Basically, it was buns and a white tunic or nothing.



Thankfully, that's no longer the case. The arrival of the female-centric The Force Awakens in 2015, and Rogue One in early December, mean that women's costume horizons have broadened, at least as wide as the galaxy far, far away. There's badass Jedi-in-training Rey, rebel alliance pilot Jyn Erso, alien Maz Kanata, and yes, Princess Leia. Don't be fooled, though: She's a general now. (For those wondering where Queen Amidala is in all this, don't. Let's pretend he prequels never happened.)



Of course, you could also just throw gender norms into the pit of Sarlacc and dress up as whomever the hell you want. To help inspire your Star Wars sartorial mission, we've put together a collection of some of the coolest, most outrageous costumes of all time. May the Force be with you.

