Can't Sleep? A Mattress Company Will Answer Your Texts

Probably one of the worst things about not being able to fall asleep is that it feels like you're the only one awake. Mattress company Casper wants to solve that. While they can't lull you into a glorious slumber, they can give you a way to pass the time while you wait. Introducing Insomnobot-3000.
Insomnobot-3000 is a "friendly, easily distracted bot," according to the official website. He (she? it?) is designed to keep night owls company, chatting about everything from pizza to anxiety to your ex to whether or not this late night means you should call in sick. The bot is most active between 11 a.m. or 5 p.m., but will respond to you at any time.
Unfortunately, conversation with the bot means you could be way too entertained to fall asleep. Who knows what the two of you could get up to? At least when you show up to work the next morning, bleary-eyed and sleep deprived, you'll have a really good excuse.
Insomnobot-3000 is a "friendly, easily distracted bot," according to the official website. He (she? it?) is designed to keep night owls company, chatting about everything from pizza to anxiety to your ex to whether or not this late night means you should call in sick. The bot is most active between 11 a.m. or 5 p.m., but will respond to you at any time.
Unfortunately, conversation with the bot means you could be way too entertained to fall asleep. Who knows what the two of you could get up to? At least when you show up to work the next morning, bleary-eyed and sleep deprived, you'll have a really good excuse.
Advertisement