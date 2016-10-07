You know that feeling you get when you finally take off your makeup after a long day? It's one of the best feelings in the world — not to mention a power move — and it's also sort of mesmerizing to watch. Case in point: This Facebook Live video of Tyra Banks and Patrick Starrr stripping down in front of the cameras. (Their faces, people. Get your head out of the gutter!)
Why? For one, the duo knows a thing or two about beauty. Banks has worked with some of the best makeup artists in the world, has a cosmetics line, and — just today — debuted a new skin-care collection called Tyra Skin; Starrr's beauty tutorials have made him a YouTube sensation, with millions of subscribers around the world. In the video, you can see the stars start out with full faces — red lipstick, smoky eyes, the works — and then wash it all away with Tyra's cleansing products.
Watch the two go all-natural in the video above.
