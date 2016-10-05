Spotify Free Acted Up In A Dangerous Way Today

Update: A Spotify representative said: "A small number of users have experienced a problem with questionable website pop ups in their default browsers as a result of an isolated issue with an ad on our free tier. We have identified the source of the problem and have shut it down. We will continue to monitor the situation."
If you're a Spotify Free user, you might want to skip listening to Indie Pop!, ElectroNOW, or whatever your preferred playlist is for the time being.
According to a post by user "tonyonly" on Spotify's Community blog, the music site has repeatedly launched his computer's internet browser, pulling up dangerous malware and virus sites. Other users have shared similar concerns on Twitter.
This isn't the first time that those looking to jam out have reported unwelcome viruses. A quick Twitter search for "Spotify malware" pulls up tweets going back years, with many listeners complaining about malware popping up in ads on the site.
Just this past August, Spotify itself took to Twitter to assure one user that the site was safe.
@_aikotakamori Hi! We can guarantee that Spotify doesn't carry any adware or malware. Let us know if we can help with anything else /SC— SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) August 19, 2016
According to The Next Web, Spotify says that it has identified and eliminated the source of the current problem. But given that the company has not updated its Community blog to notify users that the coast is clear, you still might want to opt for Google Play or Apple Music instead (or upgrade to Spotify Premium).
In the meantime, if you experience problems with your browser while playing music, take a screenshot and report the issue to Spotify.
