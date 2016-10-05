Of course, deciding that a dress automatically signals a monster's sex one way or the other is ridiculous. If men and women and genderqueer individuals can wear dresses, fictional video game monsters of all kinds can obviously wear them, too. (Or do whatever the hell they want, really — they're made-up!) Even if the character's creators decided to outfit it with an "I'm super feminine" button, why would that be upsetting?



Of course, not all Pokémon players are troubled over Brionne's design. "I think the rest of #inktober will be dedicated to my beautiful mermaid child," wrote one Twitter user. "I could draw Brionne all day!"