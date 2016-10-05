JetBlue Flights Are $34 Right Now — But Not For Long

Perhaps the only thing more impressive than JetBlue's sale prices is its expansive catalog of clever promotion titles. The latest sale, called "Branch Out" — keeping with the fall theme of its other most recent offerings — boasts some of the lowest airfare yet.
With this flash sale, you can take a trip to Las Vegas for just $34. (And seeing as there's always the possibility of losing a chunk of change playing the slots, it's a good idea to try and save a little on your airfare to Sin City.) There are even more flights going for $39, to a variety of exciting destinations like New Orleans and San Francisco.
As is the case with most JetBlue sales, there are some specific booking details to consider when planning your flights. The discounted airfare only applies to travel on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays between October 20, 2016, and January 31, 2017. The blackout dates for the Branch Out sale are November 18 to 19 and December 12 to January 4. Individual flights are subject to additional blackout dates, so be sure to check all the details before booking.
Most importantly, you must book your flights by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 6, to get these incredible prices. For all the details, visit JetBlue's website, but don't wait — these flights have a tendency to sell out quickly.
