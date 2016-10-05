Chloë Grace Moretz only just recently split with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham. Now she's in the Bachelor house with Nick Viall. Is she staking a claim for the final rose?
Alas, probably not. As a die-hard Bachelor fan, Moretz managed to snag an invite to the swanky mansion where the ABC reality series is filmed. She and her pals got in some photo ops, faked a proposal, and even scored a meeting with next season's man of the hour, Nick Viall. Pity she blew her chance to take a selfie with Chris Harrison. Like, what is even the point?
"Thank you for having us to the mansion," Moretz captioned her photo collage. "@theyearofelan dreams came true!!!! And I FINALLY got to propose to @mia_elana and we even 'fell' down the stairs."
Pretty sure that's some Tierra shade. Sorry not sorry.
