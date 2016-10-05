Story from TV Shows

What's Chloë Grace Moretz Doing In The Bachelor House With Nick Viall?

Erin Donnelly
Chloë Grace Moretz only just recently split with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham. Now she's in the Bachelor house with Nick Viall. Is she staking a claim for the final rose?

Alas, probably not. As a die-hard Bachelor fan, Moretz managed to snag an invite to the swanky mansion where the ABC reality series is filmed. She and her pals got in some photo ops, faked a proposal, and even scored a meeting with next season's man of the hour, Nick Viall. Pity she blew her chance to take a selfie with Chris Harrison. Like, what is even the point?

"Thank you for having us to the mansion," Moretz captioned her photo collage. "@theyearofelan dreams came true!!!! And I FINALLY got to propose to @mia_elana and we even 'fell' down the stairs."

Pretty sure that's some Tierra shade. Sorry not sorry.
Advertisement

More from TV