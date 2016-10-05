The One Dish Celeb Chefs Swear By

Do you ever wonder, "What the heck am I making for dinner tonight?" Us, too. It can be easy to get stuck in a rut (Seamless or otherwise). So, for some inspiration, we asked our favorite celebrity chefs what recipes should be in every twentysomething's repertoire.
The result: easy, delicious go-tos that you can make again and again. Some are perfect when you just have 30 minutes; some are for when you've got more time to settle in and prepare a solid meal. But they're all recipes and techniques you'll be able to come back to time and time again.
Whether you're an expert home cook or just getting comfortable in the kitchen, these tips from pros including Martha Stewart, Padma Lakshmi, and Mario Batali will get you excited to make dinner again. And who knows, maybe you'll find your new favorite recipe.