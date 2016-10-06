5 of 5

Illustrated by Paola Delucca.

Your Favorite Position

While Martinez says that any position in which you are looking at one another and have plenty of skin-to-skin contact will help build connection, finding deeper bonds through sex is not always about a specific position or a magical sex solution that’ll help your relationship. Often, it’s about remembering the moves that are great for you and your partner simply because you both like them. Just like you might have your favorite restaurant for dates or a go-to karaoke duet, you may also have a mutual favorite position in bed.



“The key with sex that makes your relationship stronger is that you both find pleasure and joy in the process,” Boykin says. “Figuring out your ‘favorite’ position is good for your relationship, because it forces you to actually talk about what position you like the most, which is a crucial part of having a great sex life.”